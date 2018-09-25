'Snake' fined $400 Assaulting Minister Hinds during flood tour

A BEETHAM Gardens man who cursed at and kicked floodwater on acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds has been fined $400. Richard “Snake” Marcelle of 17th Street, Beetham Gardens pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and using obscene language when he appeared before magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin in the Third Court yesterday.

Marcelle, an employee of the Port of Spain City Corporation's Drainage Department, was also charged with possession of five grammes of marijuana. He also pleaded guilty to that charge and was reprimanded and discharged. He was one of 86 people arrested during Operation Strike Back last week.

Hinds visited Beetham Gardens on August 14 after two days of flooding, and was doused with muddy water as he toured the area with councillor Akil Audain. He and Audain were then chased out of the area. Hinds reported it to police the next day.

Marcelle's lawyer Richard Clarke-Wills said his client attacked Hinds out of frustration over alleged unfulfilled promises the Laventille West MP made to residents. Hinds, he said, "made promises and none were kept. He (Marcelle) was motivated by indignance."

The lawyer said his client intended to kick the water at Hinds, but did not think it would actually make contact with him. "If Mr Marcelle was intent on soaking the minister, there was nothing stopping him from doing that.” He also said he did not think splashing Hinds with water would lead to his being charged with a criminal offence.

In sentencing Marcelle, Toon-McQuilkin warned him to be more careful when making decisions out of frustration. "Although it seems to be simple offences, it is punishable by imprisonment." She fined him $300 for assault and $100 for obscene language. He was given a week to pay the fines, and if he fails to do so will serve three weeks in prison.