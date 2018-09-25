Sinanan confident for budget

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is confident that his ministry will make the most of whatever allocation it receives in the 2018/2019 budget. Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present the budget in the House of Representatives next Monday from 1.30 pm.

Sinanan told Newsday yesterday, all of the major projects identified by the ministry are in train. He listed strengthening of the seabridge, the Toco to Valencia highway, the Curepe overpass and strengthening road infrastructure amongst these projects.

Sinanan said many of these projects have “boots on the ground” and it is a case of ramping up activity. The issue now is funding, he said, and the ministry is well aware of the economic challenges facing the country and will do its best with whatever funding it receives.

The budget must be passed in the House of Representatives and the Senate by October 31. It must also be approved by the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives before this date.

After Imbert’s budget presentation next Monday, the Opposition Leader is expected to give her reply in the House on the following Friday.