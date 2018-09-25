Samsung Note9 arrives in TT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 ocean blue with a yellow S Pen and lavender purple with matching S Pen.

ONE month after the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in South Korea, Samsung Electronic announced the introduction of the latest addition to its premium Note series to the TT market on September 18.

The new device is designed for optimised productivity and entertainment. Terry Weech, manager Mobile Sales, Samsung Electronics Latinoamerica, who flew to TT from Miami for the soft launch, summed it up in three words. Speed, power and performance. He said: “There are some key features around each of those words. Speed - 2.8 Ghtz processor and intelligent camera, then there is 4,000mAh of all-day battery power and that S Pen performance.”

Weech said the Galaxy Note9 comes in three colours - midnight black, lavender purple with matching S Pen, and ocean blue with a yellow S Pen - and is designed for the level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s advanced users want and need that can keep up with their busy lives.

Getting into the finer details of the Galaxy Note9, he first spoke of its camera. “Samsung has moved past the mega-pixels to aperture, so what you will see is the actual camera that now comes with a built-in technology called Optimal Image Stabilisation (OIS).

“A lot of times when taking a picture our hands are shaking, the car is moving, the person whose picture is being taken is moving so what Samsung does it slows down everything and able to capture a really crisp and clear image, whether the user or the image is moving. That is the technology inside the phone,” Weech said.

Another feature of the camera is that it uses intelligence to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, to automatically classify it into one of 20 categories and instantly optimise it based on the category. He said the result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colours and dynamic definition. “So simply starting the camera, it automatically recognises what kind of lighting you’re in to adjust the colour scheme and gives that professional photographer picture finish.

“The third feature is the flaw detection. If something goes wrong when taking a photo, an immediate notification will appear if the image is blurred, the subject is blinking or have their eyes closed, or if the back-light affects the quality of the image, there is a spot on the lens lets users know if there’s something wrong and those images are adjusted.”

He added that the Galaxy Note9’s camera comes with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture 2 lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye.

“No matter the lighting conditions, Galaxy Note9’s top-tier camera delivers a crystal-clear shot.”

Where the battery is concerned Weech said the Galaxy Note9 offers a 4,000 mAh battery, the largest a Galaxy phone has ever had, which allows users to talk all day long, send text messages or watch movies from morning to night.

“In addition, Note9 comes to Latin America and the Caribbean with 128GB of internal storage capacity, with the possibility of inserting a microSD card, and be with the peace of mind that you have enough space for photos, games and apps.”

Another distinctive feature of the Note9 is the S Pen. What began as a tool for writing and drawing is now putting more power and control in the hands of the Note9 user.

According to Weech, “The S Pen now acts as a remote control. With a simple tap of the pen you can take selfies and group images, present slides, flip the camera, pause and play music and you can also take notes with the S Pen while playing a video, or use the Galaxy Note9 as a touch-pad.”

On the business side Weech said there is an accessory that goes with the phone called the DeX cable, which can be inserted into the phone and come out with an HDMI plug that can be used anywhere. So if you are going to a business meeting and need to make a power-point presentation you don’t have to take you laptop. Instead you can use your Note9 using this extension cable and the S Pen to flip slides.”

Galaxy premium standard technologies are also included in the Note9, such as the fast wireless charging, the IP68 water and dust resistance feature where the device can remain submerged up to 30 minutes and in up to 30 feet of water.

The Note also retains its Knox’s trusted security platform and Samsung’s biometric security options, which now includes fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and face recognition capabilities to keep important information secure.

The latest Samsung Smartphone also has a 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available on the market. The 6.4-inch Super Amoled Infinity Display, the largest developed by Samsung to date, provides a truly immersive multimedia experience. In addition, it is complemented by stereo speakers, which are tuned by AKG and have the ability to support Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Weech concluded, “The Galaxy Note9 is the best device available for those who want it all and want to do more with their smartphones.”