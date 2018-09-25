Probe on missing files at port continues

Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander.

PORT Authority chairman Lyle Alexander today said there is nothing to report regarding a police investigation into files which have gone missing. Referring to the Authority’s position when it first announced the investigation was taking place, Alexander reiterated that the investigation is ongoing.

He said the authority will not comment on any probe which is ongoing. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has also said he will await the findings of the police probe.

Sinanan said he did not know if the missing files had any relation to matters concerning the SuperFast Galicia. In July, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced that the State was preparing to take legal action against attorney Nyree Alfonso for her role in the procurement of the Galicia.

Alfonso participated in a news conference on the seabridge at the Public Services Association’s headquarters in Port of Spain today. Opposition MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Surujrattan Rambachan have questioned whether reports of missing files were indeed real.

