President Weekes: Citizens are republic builders

President Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said all citizens contribute to building the republic that is TT. In her first Republic Day address to the nation, the President said the Latin translation of republic means “a form of government in which the affairs of the nation are public, rather than private, concerns.”

She explained, “This implies that the well-being of a Republic is the responsibility of every one of its inhabitants, not a select few or just those who hold high office.” While expectations are had and demands rightly made of the latter individuals, Weekes observed, “The exertions of every citizen are necessary to nation-building and are a prerequisite to progress.”

She said it is for this reason that “the significance of our transition to Republican status is appreciated by all Trinbagonians.” Referring to the chronology of events which led to TT becoming an independent republic, Weekes said, “Our new relationship status brought to bear a greater sense of accountability and maturity, and the knowledge that the input of every citizen was required to build our future together.”

The National Awards ceremony, Weekes said honour citizens “who have distinguished themselves by rendering outstanding, devoted and gallant service to this nation.” The President said all of these people “have promoted our national welfare and strengthened our community spirit.”

Weekes urged all citizens to ensure that they are “positive, uplifting and law-abiding role models for our children, understanding that all must play a role in determining the affairs of the nation and shaping its future.”

The President urged the nation’s young people “to be industrious, reliable and resolute, making principled decisions that will result in progress and prosperity for our Republic.”