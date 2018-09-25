New cricket selector Furlonge glad for opportunity

NEW TT senior cricket selector David Furlonge, is hoping the TT Red Force could change their fortunes in the upcoming Regional Four-Day tournament with the right combinations and chemistry.

The TT Cricket Board made changes to the senior selection panel recently, with former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray replacing Raphick Jumadeen as chairman of selectors. Furlonge was also appointed as a senior cricket selector for the first time. National senior coach Kelvin Williams, manager Roland Sampath and captain Denesh Ramdin will also serve as selectors. The TT Red Force will play in the Regional Super50 tournament from October 3 to 28, which will be followed by the Regional Four-Day tournament.

The Red Force have struggled in the four-day format for a number of years, finishing last among the six teams in the 2017/2018 season.

Furlonge said, “We are hoping the four-day team will do well this year. But again, you have to pick the right players as well as have the team playing with the right combinations, the gelling of the team (will be important) which will be up to the coaches. Hopefully with the (younger) fellas having one more year experience and maybe one or two senior fellas around (we will succeed)...Ramdin might be available, hopefully Jason Mohammed might be available. With one or two of these senior players around, hopefully it will help the younger fellas.”

Furlonge has a wealth of experience as a cricket administrator. He has been coaching for over 25 years and has worked with the National League Committee previously. Furlonge has also been with Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) since the 1980s and has coached the premiership team at QPCC since 2010, winning multiple titles. He recently led the TT Under-19 team to the Regional Three-Day Under-19 title and a second place finish in the 50-over tournament.

Furlonge is glad to be part of the senior team now. “It feels good to be a selector. I am getting the opportunity now to be part of the TT set up at the senior level. I have been an Under-17 and Under-19 selector, so it feels good now to be a senior selector. I have an input now at the senior level.” The new cricket selector would like to get some of the younger players involved with the senior team.