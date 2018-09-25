Minister in alleged confrontation with police, calls CoP Griffith

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte got off with a warning Sunday night after he was pulled over by police for allegedly talking on his cell phone while driving near a construction site at the corner of Dock and Wrightson Roads at around 8.30 pm.

According to a police report, members of the TTPS Traffic Branch were on traffic control duty along Wrightson Road when they saw a car, driven by Le Hunte, attempting to drive through the work site.

Police attempted to get his attention to divert him onto the correct lane but saw he was allegedly talking on his cell phone.

Police allegedly told Le Hunte he had committed an offence. Le Hunte allegedly ignored the officer and a short while after came out of his car and told the officers, "Gary Griffith is on the phone for you."

The police told Le Hunte that it was not proper protocol for officers to talk on a member of the public's phone and even if he did, he was not certain the person he was addressing would be Gary Griffith since the officer could not recognise Griffith's voice.

Griffith arrived on the scene shortly after and allegedly told the officers to let Le Hunte go and asked Le Hunte to see him in his office at 8 am.

Le Hunte did not answer calls to his mobile this morning.