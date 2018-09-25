Let's do right with refinery

THE EDITOR: It is alleged a retired expert said closing the Petrotrin refinery makes no economic sense. Maybe it makes better political sense. Please bear in mind the term retired.

We have exhausted all the methods of keeping Petrotrin alive. Oil prices will never be high again. Please recall “structural demand destruction.”

All political parties knew Petrotrin was ailing but did nothing.

Now the company is in intensive care.

We will be bombarded with all kinds of figures and various senarios that are not relevant. A case of if you cannot dazzle them with brillance baffle them with you know what. The company has had many chances and failed miserably.

Who brought this retired expert to TT? What do you expect him to say? A case of singing for one’s supper, surely. Quoting scripture for your own purpose.

We will not be fooled by this retired expert. Not this time. Let us do what is right because it is right.

When oil was gushing we did not full barrels. Now it is dripping we want to full tanks.

Let us learn from this experience how not to operate an oil company.

The Stone Age did not end for lack of stone. The oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town