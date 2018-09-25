Le Hunte on being stopped by police: I was treated like a criminal

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said he felt he was being treated like a criminal by police when he was redirected by officers from Dock Road near the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday evening due to ongoing road works by the Water and Sewage Authority.

Newsday spoke with Le Hunte this afternoon who refuted earlier claims that he was on his cellphone while driving and said he had simply intended to turn from Wrightson Road onto Dock Road, when the police instructed him to find the alternate route into the building.

"There were two things I noticed when I turned to enter the road, one was the lack of proper signage to indicate that this road was closed and the other was how the officer spoke to me. I felt like I was treated like some kind of criminal and I did not think as a citizen of this country, that this was good customer service at all."

Le Hunte said he only called Commissioner Gary Griffith to notify him of the incident as he felt it was serious enough to report, as the officer also provided him with a false regimental number.