Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore warded after accident

STEELPAN arranger and extraordinaire pannist, Ken “Professor” Philmore is now warded at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable but serious condition after an accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday morning.

Up to late yesterday evening medical sources at the hospital told Newsday that Philmore was awake and alert.

Doctors were awaiting results from tests to determine whether Philmore would he warded at the Intensive Care Unit or Surgical Ward of the hospital. According to a police report at about 8.45am yesterday, Philmore was driving north along the highway in a Toyota Hilux van when the vehicle skidded.

As a result, his van veered off the roadway and flipped several times.

Philmore was thrown out of the van and landed in the roadway.

An ambulance took Philmore to the hospital.

Relatives told Newsday Philmore suffered broken ribs.

Citizens have also taken to Facebook to wish Philmore a speedy recovery.

“My prayers are with you Professor. Get well soon.” one user posted.

“Sending prayers,” another wrote.

St Margaret’s Police are investigating.