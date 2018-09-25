Griffith: Fake news, the road march on social media

MAIN PHOTO ON PAGE 3 I WILL LEAD: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith makes a forceful point during his feature address to a lunch meeting of the PoS Rotary Club in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith describes the incident involving police and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte as a “misunderstanding that took place”. He added that the minister did nothing to warrant a charge.

He said what happened was in total contrast to the fake news on the incident, which was the road march yesterday on social media.

Speaking to reporters after delivering the feature address at a luncheon meeting with the Rotary Club of Port of Spain in Woodbrook, Griffith said that at no time did the police say that Le Hunte broke any law or was to be charged.

An officer did act inappropriately by not giving Le Hunte his correct regimental number, Griffith said. The police commissioner said that while he was listening after Le Hunte contacted him, he (Griffith) overheard Le Hunte asking for the policeman’s regimental number. The policeman replied he was not going to give his number twice.

“The minister contacted me to see if I would rectify the situation because apparently, it turned into a verbal confrontation. It was unfortunate it went this way. My concern more is why would a police take a photo of the station diary and send it on social media,” Griffith said.

When he arrived at the scene, the policeman admitted to giving an incorrect number to the minister. When asked if the policeman is facing any disciplinary action, Griffith replied the focus is not to discipline but to find avenues to ensure the service can rectify shortcomings and to prevent other situations.

“It is not about witch-hunting. It is to stop situations like this. These situations are what is going to cause a lack of trust in the police service. We cannot and should not disrespect any persons regardless of if they are or are not a politician,” Griffith said. The CoP expects and demands that citizens do not abuse and disrespect police in the performance of their duties.

“I am here to show leadership by example and if there is a situation that warrants my intervention, regardless of who it is— it could be the most junior police or most senior politician or the average citizens, it is irrelevant to me.”