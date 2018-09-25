Grande teen drowns at family lime

Relatives of 17-year-old David Ramlogan are mourning his death after he got into difficulties and drowned while swimming in the Valencia River at around 5.30 pm Monday.

Newsday understands that Ramlogan, of Colemine, Sangre Grande was visiting the river with relatives when he took one final swim for the evening. Relatives reported seeing Ramlogan splashing in the water before he disappeared beneath the surface.

Relatives raised an alarm, searched for him and he was brought back to the river bank where relatives attempted to perform CPR but failed to resuscitate him. Emergency medical authorities were called and he was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sgt Pierre of the Valencia Police Station is conducting inquiries.