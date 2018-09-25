Govia, Orosco win national cycling crowns

Time trial winner Christopher Govia, centre, second place finisher Sheldon Ramjit, right, and third place finisher Marcus Carvalho.

CHRISTOPHER Govia and Kemp Orosco won the national road time trial and national road race titles respectively, when the TT Cycling Federation 2018 National Road Cycling Championships were held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, last weekend.

Govia of the Breakaway Cycling Club, won the 30K 10-lap time trial on Saturday morning in 55 minutes and two seconds. Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbird finished second in 55:10 and Marcus Carvalho of Heatwave was third in 55:26. Jason Costelloe, riding unattached, was fourth in 55:39 and Ryan Chin of Breakaway rounded off the top five in 1:05:16.

The road race on Sunday was also held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with cyclists covering a distance of 147K over 23 laps. Orosco of Team DPS won in a sprint finish just ahead of Carvalho (second) and Ramjit (third). The trio all clocked 4:25:12, but Orosco was declared the winner.

Orosco also won the Under-23 men’s title with his 4:25:12 clocking, as Nathan Alexander of Team Woods and Donnell Harrison of Rigtech Sonics had to settle for second and third place respectively.