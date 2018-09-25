Gala celebration for McPherson’s ‘Back in Times’

Spoken Word artiste Kleon McPherson is interviewed by Natalie Johnson at the premiere of his Back in Times video production, which he entered in the TT Film Festival, at Movie Towne, Gulf City mall, Lowlands last Saturday. Photos by David Reid

Kleon McPherson introduced the art of Spoken Word to the TT Film Festival with a four-minute video production, Back In Times, which premiered at Movie Towne, Gulf City mall, Lowlands, last Saturday. It was his first time entering a piece in the Festival.

In an interview with Newsday Tobago earlier this month, he said the video was to give exposure for Spoken Word artistes, himself included, as well as Tobago.

“I'm looking to take things to a different side where I can get that exposure not only for me, but more exposure for local acts and artistes as well. That’s why in the video, you will see many Tobagonians being highlighted with the intention to bring a certain Tobago flavour towards it.

“What I'm trying to do is put Spoken Word and Tobago on the map to a certain extent. I'm just in the stage of experimentation because persons have grown accustomed to the Spoken Word so I'm experimenting with sounds and visuals, to bring it to life. making it more dramatic and film-like.

"The piece shows a drastic comparison between the past and the present using local acts. The video shots were done in both Trinidad and Tobago. Even though it is short, it has impactful visual…”

Last Saturday’s event also featured performances by several Tobago artistes in various genres.