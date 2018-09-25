Five years for stealing mobile clinic

Port of Spain General Hospital.

Port of Spain magistrate Nizam Khan jailed a 49-year-old groundsman for five years for stealing a mobile clinic almost two weeks ago from the compound of the general hospital.

The Diego Martin man pleaded guilty in the Eleventh Court.

On September 13, at the Port of Spain General Hospital, he stole a three-tonne truck valued $250,000 which belonged to the North Central Regional Health Authority.

The truck is used as a mobile clinic for blood tests including HIV tests.

In passing sentence, Khan said he considered the nature, prevalence and type of offence.

He also considered the aggravating circumstances which included driving while intoxicated and placing others at risk. The magistrate also considered the possibility that HIV samples could have fallen into the wrong hands.

Khan said ill-advised people believe they can steal from the gates of the police stations. For any developing society to progress, Khan said, there must be law and order.

The man told the court he wanted a drop home and could not get one so he asked a security guard for the keys to the truck. The guard refused and the man got the keys from another guard. Earlier in the day, he drank a few beers and while heading Diego Martin with the truck he stopped at St James and had some drinks.

The man has five previous matters, four for larceny of motor vehicles and another for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cpl Sean Ramcharan laid the charge and Sgt Decklon Castro prosecuted.