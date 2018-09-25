Family of murder victim: Get us out of Maloney

Family members of slain driver, Ramon Cyrillo, are pleading with the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Edmund Dillon, to help them get out of Maloney.

Cyrillo’s mother told Newsday yesterday she is resorting to writing the minister appealing for help them to move from the area, which has been the site of several crimes over the past couple weeks.

“I know there is crime all over the place, but it cannot be as bad as Maloney,” the mother said.

She said that she had been trying to move out of the area since before her son was killed, citing problems with unruly neighbours and crime as some of the reasons for her wanting to move, but her son’s death has exacerbated the situation.

She told Newsday yesterday she has been living in fear that criminals may strike again, after they shot her son and another man, identified as Azizi Mc Kenna, of building 13, Maloney last week.

According to reports, at about 8 pm on September 17, officers of the Maloney Crime Patrol Unit were alerted to a shooting at the car park of Building 2.

When they got there they found Mc Kenna bleeding from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, and a short while after, Cyrillo’s relatives brought him in suffering from gunshot wounds also. Both men later died.

Cyrillo was cremated on Saturday, after a funeral service which was held at the Maloney RC Church.