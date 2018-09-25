Dr Raj challenges sex toys ban in court

SEXOLOGIST Dr Raj Ramnanan has received the nod of a high court judge to challenge the Comptroller of Customs’ decision in 2017 to seize and detain three boxes of sex toys.

Justice Ricky Rahim this morning granted leave to Ramnanan to seek judicial review of the decision by the Comptroller of Customs.

Ramnanan’s lawyers Jagdeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Dinesh Rambally and Karina Singh, argued that the comptroller should have started forfeiture proceedings within a reasonable time.

According to Ramnanan’s case, there were three boxes of sex toys seized between August to November 2017.

Ramnanan has until October 9 to file his lawsuit, which will come up for hearing on November 1.

In August, local courier company, Websource, issued a notice to clients listing items it said were prohibited by Customs.

Among them were adult novelty goods.

Websource warned its customers that goods will be confiscated if imported, even if the item was intended for personal use.

This cause an outcry on social media, but Finance Minister Colm Imbert said had “absolutely no idea” of a ban on the importation of adult sex toys since according to the laws of TT there was no such thing as an adult toy.

He said section 45 (L) of the Customs Act prohibited the importation of indecent or obscene items.

Imbert also said it was up to the Customs and Excise Division and the courts to determine what exactly are indecent or obscene items.