Cold Case Missing Persons Unit soon

LET'S TALK SAFETY: Jeremy Matouk, left, makes a point to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who was the featured speaker yesterday at the Rotary Club District of Port of Spain luncheon in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

AS PART of the Commissioner of Police’s new anti-crime initiatives, the country will soon see the introduction of a Cold Case Missing Persons Unit. This new unit would be dedicated to finding people who have been missing for a long period of time. Commissioner Gary Griffith also hopes the unit would bring closure to many families left in limbo on the whereabouts of their loved ones. He made the disclosure yesterday while addressing a gathering at the Rotary Club of Port of Spain’s weekly luncheon at Woodbrook.

The police service’s corporate communications unit later issued a media release saying the commissioner intends to roll out several of initiatives in the near future. The aim is to help to regain the public’s trust and confidence in the service.

“The establishment of an Operational Command Centre for the TTPS will allow for the real time analysis of intelligence and the deployment of resources where needed to deal with reports of serious crimes,” Griffith said.

This, he said, will undoubtedly result in quicker response times to incidents of crime and assist in developing a stronger police presence across the country.

Among who attended the event were: Jamaican High Commissioner to TT, David Prendergast; Port of Spain Rotary Club president, Haydn Gittens; and Rotarians from the Diego Martin and Maraval districts.

In response to questions from the audience, Griffith spoke about the issue of police failing to identify themselves properly to citizens during the execution of their duties.

Griffith proposes to introduce uniforms which bear a badge and the police’s regimental number to help members of the public correctly identify the police.