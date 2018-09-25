Carter: I could not miss this incredible honour

Our top cyclists were recipeints of the Humming Bird Medal Silver From left is Njisane Phillip , Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne at the National Awards, National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL swimmer Dylan Carter described his national award as an incredible honour, and said beyond awards it is essential that local athletes are supported.

He received the Humming Bird Medal (Silver) at the National Awards held on Monday night at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

"It was an incredible honour. I was incredibly surprised when my mom told me I was receiving the award. Immediately, we booked flights to come down because I was in school away. And I knew I couldn't miss this incredible honour. At such a young age, it is just overwhelming to me to be honoured with this."

Carter told the media winning an award is one thing, and awarding performing athletes is important, but supporting athletes is essential in their performances.

"It can't be just the reward. So I look forward to seeing what more comes of it. I am incredibly honoured to have received the award that I have and the awards I got the past weeks from the Minister of Sport. I am happy with that for now and hopefully we see some more to come."

Carter said next for him is the FINA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo in November and then the FINA World Swimming Championships in December in China.

Top national cyclist Njisane Phillip also received Humming Bird Medal (Silver) together with cyclists Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Teneil Campbell. At the national awards Phillip told the media he was proud of himself and his teammates.

"We put in a lot of work for the past year and to be recognised for our achievements is nothing but motivational as well as being humble. As a team we continue working hard."

He said the team is getting ready for cycling World Cup events in November starting in Germany in preparation for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Hopefully we will be able to bring another record breaking performance again. And we'll see how we go from there."