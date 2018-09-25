Cadette returns to Tobago Council Executive

Members of the new Executive of the PNM⁳ Tobago Council, pose for a photo at the third Convention at the conference room of the Division of Infrastructure, Shaw Park on Sunday. In front, from left are Labour Relations Officer Kevon Phillips, Youth Officer Huey Cadette, General Secretary Lynette James-Louis, Vice Chairman Wendell Berkeley, Chairman Stanford Callendar, Elections Officer Ronald Celestine, Social Media Officer, Tineesia Brebnor, Assistant Secretary Marissa Williams and Lady Chairman Ayanna Webster Roy. In back row, from left, are Welfare Officer Grace Dennis, Operations Officer William McKay, Political Leader Kelvin Charles, Field Officer Marlon David, Research Officer Robert Bobb, Public Relations Officer Kwesi Des Vignes, Education Officer Kurt Salandy and Treasurer Joel Jack. Photo by Kinnesha George-Harry

Former Secretary of Education and representative for Canaan/Bon Accord, Huey Cadette, has been elected to the Executive of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council.

Cadette was elected as Youth Officer to serve for a one-year period at last Sunday’s internal election of the PNM Tobago Council at its third Convention at the conference room of the Division of Infrastructure, Shaw Park. Cadette lost in his bid to be re-elected as a representative for the Bon Accord/Canaan area as the area’s party group opted for another candidate, Clarence Jacob, to represent them. Jacob went on to win his seat in the TH’s January 2017 election and is now the Secretary for Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities. Other successful candidates at last Sunday’s election were Ayanna Webster Roy- Lady Vice Chairman, Joel Jack- Treasurer, Ronald Celestine - Elections Officer; Kurt Salandy- Education Officer, Marissa Williams- Assistant Secretary, Public Relations Officer- Kwesi DesVignes, Research officer- Robert Bobb, Field officer- Marlon David, Operations Officer- William McKay, Social Media Officer- Tineesia Brebnor, Welfare Officer- Grace Dennis and Labour Relations Officer- Kevon Phillips.

The candidates were all chosen through the delegate system, with only the political leader and chairman elected via the one-man one-vote system. The post of Political Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman and General Secretary were not contested as the positions are two-year post and will be contested in 2019.

This election precedes the party’s upcoming National elections, carded for September 30.