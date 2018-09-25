Attorney Bhajan for youth forum at Nagar

INSPIRATION: Attorney Veera Bhajan who will speak at the Hindu Youth Forum on September 30.

RECIPIENT of the Humming Bird Medal (Silver) in 2011, Veera Bhajan, 29, who was born without arms, will be the main speaker at the upcoming Hindu Youth Forum. Bhajan, an attorney, will join singers Rennie Ramnarine and Anil Bheem to address the forum.

Coordinator Davan Ramratttan said, “This is centred around the youths in TT, giving them opportunity to express themselves.” Local media practitioners as well as performing artistes, sportmen, religion leaders and business executives will also be addressing the youths.

“We intend to have interactions with the youths as we look at the issues they face today as individuals and groups,” Ramrattan said. This forum, he said, is unique as it focuses on primarily on youths and their experiences and the young people will be called upon to speak on the subjects that are discussed by the invited speakers.

This youth experience, Ramrattan said, will give the younger individuals the opportunity to meet others from the same religious background and those who share the same kind of challenges in expressing themselves in society.

Also performing will be Sangeeta Subnaik, Neval Chatelal, Kavesh Maharaj and Christian Samuel. Dancers include, Adavallan Art Academy and Nritya Sangam Dance Company. Virmala Nishala Balkaran aka Shala of Star 94.7 is one of the MCs. This event will take place on September 30 from 4pm at the Divali Nagar Site, Charlieville, Chaguanas.