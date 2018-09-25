$.6m bail for man on 12 sex charges against minor

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with 12 sex charges committed against a child under 14.

Dave Friday, of Claxton Bay, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court after being arrested on Saturday in relation to five counts of raping the girl, five counts of grievous sexual assault and two of sexual indecency.

The charges arose from reports made in March and investigated by San Fernando police that the girl was seven when she was sexually molested and the abuse continued until she reached 12.

She is now 14. She was not brought to court this morning for the case.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine who read the 12 charges to Friday and told him he was not called upon to plead. Friday is a janitorial contractor and has no previous convictions, attorney Candace Price. who represented him, told the magistrate.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Antoine that as a condition to granting bail to Friday, he must not go within 100 feet of the girl and should report to the police. Checks should be made with the Immigration Department to determine whether he has a passport, the prosecutor said.

Antoine granted Friday bail of $600,000 to cover all the charges. She ordered him to report to the St Margaret's Police Station every Saturday.