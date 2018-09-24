Watch your MPs! PM's Republic Day message to the nation

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging citizens to closely follow their elected MPs during debates in Parliament, in his message for Republic Day today.

“A Republican form of Government is a system whereby citizens rule through their elected representatives.” Dr Rowley said citizens must be closely attuned to the general nature of this representation, and specifically how it is exercised in Parliament.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge all citizens to demonstrate a keen interest in our Parliamentary proceedings.” Persons elected or appointed to Parliament make decisions that profoundly impact all our lives, Rowley said.

“Elected officials ought to make representation on your behalf and act in a way that ensures that your individual rights are protected and that the interests of the national community are served.” Rowley said the choice of Opposition members is as vital as those who serve in Government.

He said the 42 anniversary of TT having a Republican Constitution reminded him of the weighty responsibility entrusted to all of us who represent our beloved nation in that esteemed place.

The PM recalled that in 2006 the Parliament began televising its proceedings on a dedicated television channel, soon followed by online streaming.

“This was an important step in ensuring that you are regularly updated on matters of national interest. We cannot hold our leaders to account if we are ignorant to the quality of their representation.”

Rowley said a Republican state requires all to work together to uphold the fundamental human rights and freedoms entrenched in the Constitution.

“On behalf of my Government and my family I wish all the citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago a safe and happy Republic Day 2018.”