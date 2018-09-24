Unicomer opens at South Park Mall

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Goope-Scoon

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said San Fernando now has “some of the best retail spaces in the country.” She expressed this opinion at the formal opening of Unicomer (Trinidad) Limited’s 100th location at South Park Mall, San Fernando last week.

She praised the Unicomer Group for opening a new location, so soon after commissioning its regional headquarters in Freeport.

“The opening of this large footprint represents the confidence of the Unicomer Group in TT as a sound country with a stable economy and quality human resources,” Gopee-Scoon said. She added it was instructive that Unicomer took these decisions “at a time of economic challenges.”

Referring to the recent decision to restructure state-owned oil company Petrotrin, Gopee-Soon reiterated that the Government remains determined to mitigate any adverse impacts from the fallout. “There is now focus on what might be called the revitalisation of San Fernando’s economy to minimise the impact,” she said.

The government senator highlighted projects in La Brea, Couva and San Fernando and environs as part of the state’s effort to support economic activity in southern Trinidad.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Limited’s managing director Clive Fletcher said, “Unicomer employs 1,000 people in TT. The new South Park location reflects an investment of $25 million with sustained employment for 50 at the 31,500 square feet facility.”

Unicomer Caribbean South Sub Region’s Managing Director Errol LeBlanc said, “Our retail centre here at South Park represents a long term commitment to bringing value to our customers and communities across south Trinidad.”