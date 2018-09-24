TT table tennis men make breezy start

TT table tennis men (from left) Arun Roopnarine, Derron Douglas (U-21), coach Ian Joseph, Yuvraaj Dookram, Curtis Humphreys and manager Sherdon Pierre in Jamaica.

THE TT men’s table tennis team got off to an impressive start, winning their first two series at the 60th Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation Senior Championship in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

The TT men eased past Puerto Rico 3-0 with the TT players all recording fairly comfortable victories.

Yuvraaj Dookram of TT defeated Axel Torres 11-7, 11-7, 11-2, before Arun Roopnarine made it 2-0 for TT with an 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6 victory over Derek Torres. The clash was sealed for TT by Curtis Humphreys with an 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 win over Christian Malave.

TT were equally convincing against Guadeloupe, also clinching that series 3-0. Humphreys got the ball rolling for TT with an 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5 win over Steven Blot. Dookram continued the winning form for TT with an 11-6, 11-4, 12-10 win over Noel Sainval, and Roopnarine wrapped things up with an 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 win over Maxime Graignon.

TT are playing in group one which also includes Guyana. Dominican Republic, Barbados, Jamaica and Martinique are playing in group two. The top two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the main draw.

The TT women are playing in group one of the women’s competition alongside Puerto Rico and Barbados. Group two features Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica and Martinique.