Storm Kirk due east of TT Govt paying close attention

TROPICAL Storm Kirk is now directly east of Trinidad and Tobago, heading westwards, prompting government yesterday to say it is closing monitoring Kirk’s approach.

A TT Met Office source told Newsday, “It is 1,500 kilometres east of us. It will take three says to reach the island chain and then we will see what’s going on.” He was optimistic of good news for TT.

“We are expecting in the next two or three days for Kirk to take a northerly turn. It should head more towards the Leeward Islands. We are monitoring it closely.” The source said TT lies at 10.3 degrees north and 61.3 degrees west, while the storm is at 9.3 degrees north (almost the same as TT) and 30.2 degrees west.

“All indications are that it will move a little further north. It’s almost seven days away from TT but if it speeds up it will reach earlier while if it slows down it will reach later.

“There is no need to worry at the moment. Just keep following the advisories and forecasts.” The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, in a statement yesterday, said they and the 14 Municipal Corporations are closely monitoring the path and development of Kirk.

The ministry’s Senior Disaster Management Coordinator (Acting) Jerry David, will give a Time Phase Schedule to all Disaster Management Units (DMUs) to outline the steps to be taken from 100 hours before a storm or hurricane makes landfall.

“DMUs are currently updating inventory of response equipment and relief items to ensure that an organized and efficient effort can be launched, if necessary.”

Minister Kazim Hosein said, “I encourage people to take note of the Disaster Management Hotlines that are in place for emergency use, to keep monitoring the news to be informed of further developments, and to put together their emergency kits with reserves of water and other necessities in case they are needed.