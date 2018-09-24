PNM, UNC disappoint the nation Nacta poll

THREE years after the September 7, 2015 general election, the majority of the population is disappointed with the performance of both the ruling People's National Movement (PNM) and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).

These are the findings of a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll which was released on the weekend. The poll, conducted by Dr Vishnu Bisram, interviewed 600 potential voters in intercept contact representing the demographics of the population. The findings have a margin of error of four per cent.

The poll shows that almost everyone (98 per cent) is worried about the crime situation saying it impacts on their lifestyle or their business. Almost everyone also complained about Government’s handling of the economy, infrastructure, and corruption. The Government and the Prime Minister’s approval ratings are sharply down from 2015 when a large majority backed them.

The Opposition Leader’s approval rating is in a statistical dead heat with Dr Rowley's rating. The official opposition UNC holds no advantage with the population, with several of its MPs and senators being rejected by the majority of voters. Overall, the UNC is not seen as an alternative government in the making or able to unseat the PNM.

The PM’s approval rating is higher than the government at 43 per cent, with a disapproval of 45 per cent. Persad-Bissessar’s approval rating is slightly higher at 45 per cent and a disapproval of 44 percent. But only 38 per cent have confidence in the opposition UNC team as an alternative government in the making.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar's controversial “oreo” statement against the PM and the swipe against the “one per cent" that is believed to control the economy, and by extension, peoples’ lives, offends many respondents. Despite Rowley's public apology, respondent also criticise the PNM over the “sari stripping” act.

Crime tops this list of problems to be addressed by respondent with a rating of 39 per cent. This is followed by inflation or rising prices at 26 per cent, unemployment (including higher paying jobs) 11 per cent, infrastructure seven per cent, corruption five per cent, governance five percent, racism three per cent and other problems four percent.

Approximately 61 per cent of respondent said they are worse off today that three years ago, 25 per cent said they are better off, ten per cent said about the same and four per cent had no response.. People also seem to lack confidence in their future well being with a large majority saying the country moving in wrong direction. Asked if they think their economic position will improve over the next year, 50 per cent said no, 31 per cent said yes and 19 per cent were not sure.

On the restructuring of Petrotrin, 43 per cent approved of this move, 39 per cent did not support it and 18 per cent had no opinion on this issue. The poll also showed only 37 per cent of respondents approved the government's performance while 53 per cent were unhappy with its performance and ten per cent had no opinion.

A two thirds majority gives “a thumbs up” to the selection of Gary Griffith as Police Commissioner. A a majority feels government should be sympathetic and supportive of fleeing Venezuelans in Trinidad.