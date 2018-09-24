Pan sweet pan at Big 5 concert

Vocalist Samuel Thomas Jr, left, performs A change is gonna come during BP Renegades’ performance on Saturday at the Big 5 concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

OH what a night, what a night, what a Saturday night!

It was when five of the top steelbands showed why they have collectively won 42 panorama titles in the 55-year-old competition. But Saturday was not about competition, it was more about giving patrons a great pan show and that is exactly what the Big 5 did at the Big 5 We Comin’ again - A tribute to Pat Bishop show held at Queen’s Park Savannah.

First up was Hadco Phase II, led by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe who was in Cuba the past few months, but returned for the event. The band’s opening number was Bob Marley’s Redemption Songs, which they followed with Only You (The Platters), before Golden Hands kids joined the band on stage to sing Say A Little Prayer.

Acknowledging that President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula Mae Weekes was in the crowd, Boogsie led the band into playing his own composition Woman is Boss, to close the band’s stint on stage.

A new feature that put a smile on the faces of patrons was the use of moko-jumbies to change band signs at the top of the stage area.

In between band performances patrons were given the history of the late Pat Bishop and some of her notable achievements where pan is concerned.

Eleven-times pan champs Desperadoes took the stage next and immediately had the crowd going with its rock and roll medley of songs. Then came 15-year-old Naomi Sinnette to sing A Cry for Pan, but it was the sweet and smooth delivery of Frank Sinatra’s Tangerine that got the crowd swaying.

Arranger Carlton Alexander on keyboard and trumpeter Helon Brown joined the band on stage for Full of Vibes, followed by the playing of a favourite of Bishop, In My House (Oba Sinnette) arranged by the late Clive Bradley.

Wow applause followed that performance. However, when Jesus Acostas Rees took the baton to lead the band into playing the classical Orpheus in the Underworld Overture with clarinet solo by Jeremiah Mai, no one in the savannah can doubt that that was the performance of the night.

Republic Bank Exodus began their set with Steelband Times, followed with Nah Leavin’ (Denyse Plummer), then raised the tempo with Go Low (2nd Imij), complete with tassa drumming, and had the crowd singing along to Hey Jude (The Beatles).

Massy All Stars came on to a tremendous roar of anxiety leading to immediate feelings of ecstasy as they gave the crowd Fantasy (EWF).

Vocalist Kay Alleyne captivated the crowd with her version of I Have Nothing (Whitney Houston), after which the band played Gipsy Kings’ version of Volare/Bamboleo medley that had patrons doing salsa in their seats.

The seniors band members then made way for their juniors to play It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World sung by Quinton Neckles. It was indeed a most soulful rendition that ended in a note that got the crowd on its feet.

Then came the reigning panorama champs BP Renegades who teased with an intro of Year for Love but paused for Mi Tierra (Gloria Estefan) and The Harder They Come (Jimmy Cliff) with Duvone Stewart soloing on the tenor pan, after which the band had the crowd going crazy with a Stalin medley.