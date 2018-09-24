My Republic Day wishes for country

THE EDITOR: Today TT celebrates 42 years as a republic and while many who contributed to this may not be alive, we must say thanks to them.

TT has made tremendous strides, which are noticeable throughout the country, since we attained republican status in 1976. Yet much more is left to be achieved as the country heads for strives to become First World.

As we continue to move forward I have the following aspirations/wishes for my country:

1. An economic turnaround: First and foremost on my list is a 360 degree turn-around in our economy. I still believe it can happen despite the predictions of many economic pundits. We were here before and there was a turnaround. We can do it again.

2. Diversification in the economy: This can become a reality but someone or some group would have to lead the way. As a nation we must boldly go where no man has gone before in these challenging times. Anything is possible.

3. A drastic decrease in crime: We have a new CoP and Minister of National Security. I sincerely believe they can reduce murders and robberies, stem the flow of guns and drugs into the country, root out corruption at all levels, and drastically curb the abuse of children and rape of our women. I refuse to believe that we have to accept thinks as they are.

4. Uniting of the people: We cannot evade the fact that we are a divided people. But we can change that if every citizen recognises that it is unprofitable for a country to be divided. Unity is possible if that is what we want.

5. Looking out for each other: The one word that demonstrates this is love. Let there be love where we reach out and touch people in need. If God has blessed you with abundance, find some unfortunate brother or sister and brighten their day.

So as we celebrate Republic Day today, I hold fast to my belief that TT will be a better place. Happy Republic Day to all and God’s blessings.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail