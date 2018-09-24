Man shot at guest house dies at hospital

File photo.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 45-year-old Deon Joseph after he was shot and killed while sitting behind the wheel of his Audi vehicle in the parking lot of the Touch Down Hotel at Gandhi Trace, St Helena on Sunday night.

Police confirmed that at around 10.30 pm, Joseph drove into the guest house where he worked and lived as a cleaner and checked in with the receptionist. He went back into the car where he sat listening to music.

According to reports, a white B13 pulled up behind his own vehicle. Three men exited and walked over to the driver's side window where they shot Joseph several times.

Residents alerted the police and members of the Central Division Task Force led by Sgt Joseph visited the scene. Investigators recovered 130 spent shells at the scene.

Joseph was taken to the Arima Hospital by relatives where he died.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 2 are continuing investigations.