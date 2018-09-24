Make watchwords action words

THE EDITOR: The national watchwords are discipline, production and tolerance.

After 56 years of independence and 42 years of republican status, these have remained our watchwords.

When will these words be activated and become our action words?

As an independent country, we need to take control of our personal destiny and endure total success.

The failures of our institutions, like Telco, Iscott, Petrotrin, Caroni and many others, aided and abetted by poor political decisions and interference, must be addressed.

We as a people must ensure there is a tomorrow and it starts with each one of us today.

Let us make discipline, production and tolerance our action words.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE via e-mail