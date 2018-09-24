KFC burgled in Siparia

HOURS after workers of KFC in Siparia completed duties, two people broke into the outlet early yesterday and stole $6,000 from cash registers.

Police said that at 1.30 am, a supervisor of Rancho Quemado secured the building and went away. Between 3 am to 3.30 am, two men burst a wall, entered the premises at High Street and stole the money. The money was to be used as the float for transactions of the next business day.

Shortly before 8 am yesterday a worker went to the location and discovered the place burgled. PC Phillips is investigating.

Meanwhile, Siparia police detained a labourer regarding a stabbing at a bar which left a contractor wounded. Reports are that at about 11 pm on Saturday, Nicholas Ali, 32, a contractor was liming at Party House Bar at Massahood Junction, Fyzabad, where he got into an argument with a man he knows.

During the argument, the man stabbed Ali of Thicke Village in Siparia, in the abdomen. Ali was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was later discharged. Shortly after the incident, police arrested the labourer of Crest Camp in Fyzabad. He remained in custody up to last evening.