Great job by CPL champs

THE EDITOR: Praise is due to the visionaries, organisers and all those who continue to contribute to the success of the Caribbean Premier League. Through this magnificent forum the entire Caribbean is being showcased around the world.

This year’s tournament stands out in my mind, packed as it was with good cricket and much excitement.

When the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) loss two games very early, I wondered if we going to make it to the “big four?” Well, not only did the TKR qualify for the playoffs, the team emerged champion for the second year in a row, destroying the Guyana Amazon Warriors, a very good team.

To all the players and staff, well done. You have shown the world that the TKR is a great team. I am pleased with Dwayne Bravo’s captaincy. Despite his ups and downs, he stayed in there showing maturity as a leader.

I am already looking forward to another win next year. Again, great job TKR.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail