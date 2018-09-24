N Touch
Monday 24 September 2018
Cops recover getaway vehicle after Republic Day, Republic Bank heist

Security guards with G4S security company are led across the street by Inspector Ganga Singh after they were robbed of their cash and weapons by bandits at the St Helena Republic Bank yesterday.
Officers of the Caroni Police Station are investigating the robbery of four G4S security guards this afternoon which took place while they attempted to replenish a Republic Bank Automated Telling Machine (ATM) at St Helena Junction.

At around midday, the guards were about to access the machine when they were confronted by three bandits who took their weapons and the cash and escaped in a silver Nissan X Trail.

Police arrive at the St Helena Republic Bank branch where three G4Ssecurity guards were robbed of cash and their weapons while trying to replenish an ATM.

The Caroni Police and police from Las Lomas went to the scene where they conducted inquiries, however, not long after officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad notified investigators that a vehicle with no licence plate numbers matching the description of the getaway vehicle was found in a bushy area along Centero Farm Road, Las Lomas, a short distance away from the scene of the robbery.

Investiators are reviewing CCTV footage of the robbery and believe an employee of the security company may have been behind the heist.

G4S security guards are led across the street by Inspector Ganga Singh of the Caroni Police Station after they robbed of cash and their weapons while replenishing a Republic Bank ATM at St Helena Junction yesterday.

 

