Cop takes own life Fiancée’s death, unpaid debts led to depression

TOOK OWN LIFE: Cpl Ian Hamilton.

A 36-YEAR-OLD police corporal assigned to the police band is believed to have committed suicide early yesterday by using a bag strap to hang himself from the rafters in the bathroom of the band room in Port of Spain.

Cpl Ian Hamilton who had close to 15 years’ service, was found in a kneeling position with a suicide note next to his body.

In the note, Hamilton who was a father of one, expressed remorse over his action but said he was ending it all because he just could not get over the loss of his fiancée Natasha Jenny Edmund who died a year ago, plus he had mounting debts which he could not pay.

The policeman also said he wanted all of his friends, family and loved ones to forgive him. Police sources said Hamilton sent text messages to his relatives hours before he was found dead.

According to police, at about 11.30 pm on Saturday, Sgt Ochoa of the Police Band spoke with Cpl Hamilton and then retired to the dormitory. Ochoa later told investigators that at 7.10 am yesterday, he was awakened by the sound of water flowing in the nearby bathroom and went to check. He found Hamilton hanging.

Ochoa said he checked for a pulse and when he found none he alerted other band room members and officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau were called in.

The bathroom was cordoned off and the body was viewed by District Medical Officer Dr Mootoo who ordered it sent to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done tomorrow since today is a public holiday.

Investigators found the suicide note as well as the officer’s cell phone near his body. Colleagues said they realised Cpl Hamilton had become very depressed and withdrawn. Yesterday, police commissioner Gary Griffith confirmed Cpl Hamilton’s death but said he was awaiting all details before making a statement on the matter. Sources said that Griffith has already contacted Hamilton's family to express his condolences.

Newsday was told that Cpl Hamilton was receiving counselling from the police service. Cpl Hamilton who played the trombone, was admired for his musical prowess.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), in a press release, expressed its “deepest condolences” as it confirmed that he was found dead at the band room which is located in the Riverside compound. The release said that hours before his death, Cpl Hamilton played alongside his bandmates at a charity event at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

The release also stated that officers of the Port of Spain CID and the Besson Street Police Station are continuing investigations.