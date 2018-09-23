Secondary schools’ art competition opens

The annual Secondary Schools Art Competition is open for submissions.

The top 12 entries will receive up to $30,000 in prizes, and students’ artwork will earn a spot in the 2019 edition of the Chief Secretary’s calendar.

The competition is open to secondary school students only, and the deadline for submission is October 31. Application forms can be downloaded from the Tobago House of Assembly website: www.tha.gov.tt.

The prize giving ceremony will take place on December 11 at the Scarborough Library Facility. The initiative is being hosted with support from the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy and the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs.