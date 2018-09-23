Rosie says goodbye to Dilip

Rosie Singh, centre, is comforted by two of her daughters Sherry Badree, left, and Isha Mohamed at her husband Dilip Singh’s funeral which took place at a relative’s home in San Francique yesterday. Dilip died in a fire in which Rosie suffered burns trying to save him. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

MOTHER of 13, Rosie Singh got her wish yesterday to attend the funeral of her husband who died in a fire which gutted the family’s home on Wednesday night at Penal.

The 78-year-old woman barely looked at the coffin with the body of her husband Dilip, 79. Although seated about a foot from the coffin, Singh gazed at the ground as two of her daughters wiped away her tears.

Singh was temporarily discharged from San Fernando General Hospital, having received burns from the fire at Sukal Trace in San Francique. On her hospital bed, last Friday, Singht told Newsday she wanted to attend the funeral to say goodbye to he husband who she tried to rescue him from the burning house. Singh and nine relatives managed to get out of the house.

Scores of villagers attended the service held nextdoor at a relative’s home. There was no viewing of the body as the coffin was sealed with a piece of cloth.

Imam Hannif Ibrahim told mourners there are many signs people are living in the last days. Ibrahim said religious teachings revealed there will be great liars who will hold high positions in the last days.

“The public assets will be regarded as one’s personal belonging and would be misappropriated. People will lose trust in their leaders because of what they are doing. These prophecies are here already,” the imam said.

Qualities like honour and dignity seemed to be things of the past, he said.

The imam said people who listened to the Parliament channel would not know who to believe. Without calling names, he accused people in “high offices” of bribing others when they do wrong acts.

“We are seeing the decay of mortality. In today’s world, people escape punishment by the technicality of the law. In the court of God, none shall escape. In his court, there will be no defence lawyers. We can’t bribe anybody there,” Ibrahim said.

Many people are not adhering to the teachings of God, and governments are passing laws, some of which causes sadness to people.

“There are many laws that are passing that will cause God Almighty to send his destruction upon us. We look at the news and every day there is something new that God hates. I need not have to tell you all that it is,” Ibrahim said.

He said people must live according to the teachings in the Quran and to always be in a state of readiness for death. One of Dilip’s granddaughter Sherina Mohamed delivered the eulogy and remembered him as a loving person.

Siparia police are investigating the fire.