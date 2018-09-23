‘Pres’ edge St Mary’s to remain top

Presentation College's Juaval Roberts, left, takes on St Mary's Tyrese Spicer in a Secondary Schools Football League match yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

DEFENDING champions Presentation College, San Fernando remained perfect in the 2018 Premier Division Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) with victory in round three, yesterday.

Presentation are two points clear at the top of the standings, after edging St Mary’s College 1-0 at the latter’s school ground in St Clair. It was a competitive day of football, as five of the seven matches were decided by one goal.

Presentation’s southern rivals Naparima College are second on the standings, after a 3-1 win over fellow southerners St Benedict’s College at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre. Mark Ramdeen gave Naps the lead in the 37th minute, before Jabari Jones equalised for St Benedict’s in the 71st minute. The match seemed to be heading for a draw, but late goals from Seon Shippley in the 83rd and Isa Bramble in the 90th gave Naparima the win to keep pressure on Presentation.

Valencia remained at the bottom of the standings after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to Trinity College at the latter’s school ground in Moka. Ezekiel Desousa and Jardel Carter scored for Valencia, but goals from Kai Phillip, Mulik Duke and Menes Jahra gave Trinity the victory.

In other results, Carapichaima East Secondary got past East Mucurapo Secondary 3-2, Trinity College East edged Fatima College 1-0, San Juan North Secondary took care of Bishop’s High 4-2 and St Augustine Secondary are now third with a 1-0 win over Queen’s Royal College. St Anthony’s College were on a bye yesterday.

Round four will be played on Wednesday.