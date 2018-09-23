Policeman found hanging

File Photo by Shane Superville

36-year-old police corporal assigned to the police band committed suicide sometime between Saturday night and early yesterday by using a bag strap to hang himself from the rafters in a bathroom of the band room in Port of Spain.

According to reports, at about 11.30 pm, Sgt Ochoa of the Police Band spoke with Cpl Ian Hamilton and then retired to the dormitory.

At around 7.10 am, he was awakened by the sound of water in the nearby bathroom and when he made a check he found Cpl Hamilton hanging. Sgt Ochoa later told investigators that when he checked for a pulse, he found none and alerted seniors.

The area of the bathroom was cordoned off and the body was viewed by District Medical officer Dr Mootoo, who then ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done on Tuesday. There were reports that Cpl Hamilton was suffering with depression.