Police blank Central 3-0

FLASHBACK: Police FC's Christian Thomas, centre, in action vs St Ann's Rangers previously. Thomas had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Central FC on Friday night in the TT Pro League. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

POLICE extended their unbeaten run to six games in the Pro League with a convincing 3-0 victory over Central FC on Friday night, in a Round One Match Day Nine encounter at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Police moved up to second place with 16 points, six points adrift of W Connection who were set to face North East Stars yesterday.

However, the earlier scheduled game of the double-header, between Terminix St Ann’s Rangers and San Juan Jabloteh was cancelled due to an unprepared pitch.

The surface had clear markings from recent matches in the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU), while the nets and corner flags were not initially set up.

Central FC, who had national midfielder Leston Paul back in their ranks after stints with North East Stars and Pasaquina (El Salvador), fell behind in the 13th minute when defender Kemron Purcell placed his header past goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

Kareem Freitas had a chance to widen Police’s lead four minutes later, but his right-footed effort was blocked by the goalie, after a fine run down the left.

On the opposite end, Central FC new recruit Russell Alfred met a ball from left-back Jameel Neptune but his tamely-struck left-footer went wide of the target.

Police made Central FC pay immediately after in the 25th when overlapping right-back Clevon McFee swung a pass between a pair of Central FC defenders to Christian Thomas who slotted home to the left of Phillip.

Central’s Akim Armstrong should have pulled one back but he was denied by the post in the 36th after he wrong-footed Purcell and was faced by onrushing ‘keeper Adrian Foncette.

Thomas had a hand in Police’s third goal, on the stroke of half-time, with an assist to Kareem Perry who left Neptune on the ground before drilling a left-footed shot over Phillip’s reach.

Central FC were awarded a debatable penalty in the 50th minute, when Ewan Grandison’s close-range shot deflected off Dexter Alleyne’s knee and onto his left arm. The Police players and technical staff were relieved with Duane Muckette’s effort crashed off the crossbar. Round Two Match Day One action will be staged on Tuesday.