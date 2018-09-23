NP says fuel contamination at Roxborough contained

National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) said a fuel contamination problem at the NP Roxborough Service Station on Friday has been contained and that technicians were deployed to the site to implement remedial action.

In a press release on Saturday, NP said it was aware of fuel contamination that occurred at the approximately 6pm on Friday and advised affected customers to lodge a complaint at the Service Station and provide an appropriate fuel sample as evidence of problems.

“Additionally, customers can contact NP’s Crown Point office on 639-8561 or the Customer Service Department on 625-1364-8 #427, call the hotline at 800-NPMC (6762) or email the Department at customer_service@np.co.tt and lodge their complaints with the investigating officer,” NP said.

Stating that the problem was confined to the Roxborough Service Station, the release added:

“A full investigation and analysis of the matter will be conducted as NP remains committed to ensuring that this matter is resolved as quickly as possible. Furthermore, NP continues to advocate for strict compliance with standard procedures and continues to emphasise to all its site operators/ dealers the critical importance of following the established procedure so that the motoring public receives good fuel quality.”

The company did not say what was the source of contamination, but a Facebook post which showed cars shutting down shortly after filling fuel at the station’s gas pumps, and attempting to drive off, reported that diesel rather that Super or Premium gasoline was pumped into the gas tanks of the affected vehicles.