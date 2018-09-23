Man shot 17 times, survives

A 31-YEAR-OLD man is in stable condition after being shot 17 times in Maloney on Saturday. The man has been identified as Triston Martin. According to sources, he was at a food stall when he was approached by a gunman who shot him in his chest arms and hand before escaping.

The man was rushed to hospital and treated for his wounds. Northern division police are continuing investigations. In an unrelated incident, a man was held in Success Village, Laventille yesterday with a firearm and quantity of ammunition.

According to sources, officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol when they noticed the man clutching a yellow bag sitting on concrete steps. He was searched and police found a Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station where investigations are ongoing.