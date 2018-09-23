Lewis wants athletes invest in personal growth

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, left, hands TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis a copy of the recently launched national sport policy at a function held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis called on athletes to use the reward and incentive framework of the National Policy On Sport to invest in themselves to improve their performance and personal growth.

Lewis was speaking at the 2017-2027 64-page document launch at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua recently.

“This is an important landmark in TT sport and one that I sincerely believe will be looked back by historians as a defining moment for sport in TT,” Lewis said.

“I urge the athletes to appreciate that the taxpayers in TT feel they have a say now. So it is important that we all note together that you are representing the people of TT.”

Lewis added athletes should reflect on that representation by demonstrating ways they can make a contribution back to their communities and by how they deport themselves.

“Most importantly, you take the opportunity and reinvest in yourself to ensure you succeed and bring excellence,” Lewis explained.

Lewis thanked the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for the sport policy, calling the launch a historic landmark for sport in this country.

The president of the TT Commonwealth Games Association also framed the new policy as an opportunity to choose between fear of failure or optimism for the future national sporting endeavours. “It is either it’s a false hope because of the disappointment some of us would have gone through or it can be the dawn of a new era and full of hope. High performance and elite level sport in the 21st century is no longer about doing it as recreation or doing it as an after-thought. Therefore, what the new National Policy on Sport does is it provides a framework that seeks to bring an important principle of good governance with the values of predictability, transparency and accountability,” Lewis said.

He added the new policy shields athletes from the bureaucracy and subjectivity of the implementation of the previous national sport policy that ran from 2002-2012.