Le Hunte expects ‘good budget’

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West in the Sentate on September 13. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

WITH the budget a mere week away, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte is looking forward to a “fairly good allocation” from the Ministry of Finance so that he can improve the delivery of goods and services from his ministry to the public.

“Because of the importance of public utilities we are looking forward to a fairly good allocation from the Minister of Finance,” Le Hunte told Sunday Newsday on Wednesday following the launch of TT Post’s address improvement and postal code project at the San Fernando City Auditorium.

He said despite the country’s economic struggles, he identified one utility– WASA– as being in urgent need of funding if it is to continue its mandate of water delivery.

“WASA is a priority because water is essential. I am not happy with the water delivery the country is getting and we do need some money.

“But money at this point in time is not in abundance, it’s a scarce commodity and there is a rationing process.

“WASA’s problem didn’t start yesterday, it didn’t start ten years or five years ago. It’s a problem we have had for the longest while which is how to make WASA viable and provide the best service to the nation. WASA’s problem has to do with an aged infrastructure which needs to be repaired or replaced. I have asked for an increased allocation for WASA,” he said.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present the budget in Parliament on October 1.