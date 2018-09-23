Embracing Survivors Michelle O'Kieffe motivates cancer patients

Cancer survivor and parient supporter Michelle O’Kieffe and a team of volunteers during an outreach at MovieTowne, Port of Spain.

VALDEEN SHEARS

Cancer survivor and founder of Embracing All Real Survivors (EARS), Michelle O'Kieffe believes a diagnosis of cancer is and should not be a death sentence.

Neither should those around the patient treat them with pity that supports the presumed gloom of the doctor's prognosis.

"Why do people look at a woman losing her hair to cancer with pity? That look often translates into doom and gloom directed at the patient battling to survive their ordeal. We see photos of women making fashion statements with bald heads and we smile, but a cancer patient, even beautiful with a bald head, gets a look of pity. It's time we stop that. What we, they need is support," stressed an impassioned O'Kieffe.

She noted that while several factors play a huge part in surviving and beating cancer, one's attitude is high up on that list.

O'Kieffe said when she faced her journey she rejected being treated or acting as a victim or a patient. Instead she opted to be a motivator to other patients. She said, even her doctors noticed, commended and encouraged her to continue to inspire and motivate others.

It was with this in mind that the mother of three, founded EARS in 2014 and registered it two years later.

The word "Real" in her organisation's name, she explained, is indicative of patients who refuse to interpret the word cancer as "death", but will fight, inspire, challenge and support others and themselves.

What EARS does is offer more than a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, but a hand to hold through the entire journey, from diagnosis to death, in some cases.

And, even then EARS plays an integral part in the lives of those left behind.

"We look into and keep involved in the welfare and care of those left behind. The children, wives, husbands, family members who were an integral part of the patients' lives. Those who the patients would have expressed particular concerns over when they realise they were terminal. We don't just see the patient's passing as the end of our journey, of our support. If there are children involved, we want to know who will be taking care of them, if they are appropriate guardians, if the home environment they are going to is safe all these are factors in making the last times of patients comforting. The knowledge, that reassurance, that their loved ones have a support system, even after they pass," explained O' Kieffe sadly.

That support system takes the form of a social media chat, where patients can voice their concerns, ask advice, be counselled, mentored, can learn about other patients' experiences and not feel alone in their ordeal.

In fact, EARS' tagline shouts its intent of inclusive victory over cancer.

It boldly states, "we fought, we won".

She assured that patients are meant to feel like they are part of a huge extended family through EARS' 80-plus membership. Presently, its members range in ages 16 to 80.

"We make ourselves available in anyway we can. It saddens us when we lose someone, but we then focus on the next phase of that journey, that person's family and the newest member. Sadly our group is consistently growing because so many people are diagnosed with cancer of one form or the other, daily, weekly, monthly. However, we have fought and we have won time and again, so its an ongoing battle and one we know, with the capable guidance from God, we will continue to beat," she said with a confident smile.

They aren't there just to listen, though, or respond. But also to be there if and when a patient pays a visit to the doctor's office to get the results of a biopsy. To help them plan their way forward in their fight.

"We walk with you, we hold your hands. It's what we are here for," she assured.

O'Kieffe said now the organisation's focus is outreach, which is being driven through connecting with government ministries, church groups and all organisations willing and open to discussions and seminars geared at continued sensitisation.

While O'Kieffe harnesses all her energy and aggressiveness to helping others battle this dreaded disease, she still has room to direct some at a personal pet peeve.

An outspoken O'Kieffe said she understands the importance and tradition of commemorating the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness. However, she informed WMN that there is a month stipulated for every type of cancer, which is also coordinated with its representative colour.

As a result, O'Kieffe is intent on sensitising and raising awareness to see the recognition of each type of cancer, even if it means commemorating more than one in any given month.

For instance next month is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but on the chart, she pointed out it is also the month of raising awareness for liver cancer.

Mindful of this, last October, O'Kieffe took the initiative and started this thrust.

At EARS' first 5K event, members sported ribbons of emerald green and pink, and T-shirts with the same colours blazoned across the front. Additionally, O'Kieffe said caregivers often go unrecognised, and as a result her organisation has, for the past two years, visited related agencies and treated its entire staff.

Next on the agenda is the establishment of a palliative care haven for terminally ill patients.

O'Kieffe said she wants to change the concept of what a hospice looks like and offers patients, who often end up dying at hospital, a home away from home.

She believes that EARS' hands-on approach in its members lives will enable them to better know what they see their last moments.

This aside, she firmly believes, that with the advances being made, alternative and medicinal, there are more battles being won daily, than lost.

SIDEBAR: Calendar of Cancer Awareness and Ribbon Colour.

January

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (Teal/White)

February

National Cancer Prevention Month

Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Awareness Month (Kelly Green)

March

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month (Dark Blue)

Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month (Burgundy)

National Kidney Cancer Awareness Month (Orange)

April

Testicular Cancer Awareness Month (Orchid)

Oesophageal Cancer Awareness Month (Periwinkle)

Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month (Burgundy/Ivory)

May

Brain Cancer Awareness Month (Grey)

Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month (Black)

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month (Marigold/Blue/Purple)

June

National Cancer Survivors Day

July

Sarcoma Awareness Week (Yellow)

September

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (Gold)

Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month (Peach)

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness Month (Violet)

Leukaemia Awareness Month (Orange)

Lymphoma Awareness Month (Lime Green)

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (Teal)

Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month (Teal/Pink/Blue)

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month (Light Blue)

October

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink)

Liver Cancer Awareness Month (Emerald Green)

November

Lung Cancer Awareness Month (White)

Carcinoid Cancer Awareness Month (Zebra Stripe)

National Family Caregivers Month (Plum)

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month (Purple)

Stomach Cancer Awareness Month (Periwinkle)

Caregivers Awareness Month