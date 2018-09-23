Calvin French: Icon behind the lens

Calvin French

Glowing tributes were pouring in for celebrated fashion photographer Calvin French who died on Thursday after finding out he had prostate cancer just three months ago. He was 69.

Born in Claxton Bay, French migrated to Canada at age 14, then a few years later he started modelling in Montreal. He continued modelling in Milan, Italy, but took to photography and with that, migrated to New York where he did excellent work for GQ, Details, L’Uomo Vogue, and Gentlemen’s Options magazines before returning to his homeland to continue doing what he did best.

Last October, when he launched You magazine he stated in his Editor’s Note: “You magazine is an expression of YOU! It is the way I see Caribbean lifestyle, fashion, entertainment and culture. I have photographed so many people but I have fallen in love all over again with my beautiful Caribbean people. The seductive silhouettes of Jamaican women, their commanding, sleek and beautiful nature, the well-chiselled bone structure of Trinidadian men - we have great talent on these shores. I want to stir up excitement with this magazine as far as fashion and lifestyle is concerned.”

Perhaps his best friend in TT, fashion designer Peter Elias told Sunday Newsday: “We were like brothers. I had tremendous respect for his talent and experience. As a Trinidadian he was proud to return home to give back and contribute. He was about perfection and giving of his best. His mantra was you either do you best or don’t do it at all. He was somebody who valued hard work and commitment because he always said that is how his own success came.”

Elias has been entrusted with the will of French and with the agreement of French’s niece, who lives in New York, his funeral takes place on Wednesday, 11 am, at Assumption Church, Maraval. A private cremation follows.

“We lost a brother and friend...talented, warm-spirited, sometimes over-the-top, always richly-blessed with an eye for beauty...a contagious and scandalous laugh...and pragmatic wisdom for those knew to listen. He touched many and will be missed!”

Another close friend of French, publicist and creative consultant Brian Matthew said: “He was an icon...he was crazy... ecstatic, had a lot of vigour and energy, some say bitchy but that was his personality and it can’t take away from the exemplary work he did in the Caribbean.”

Matthew said French taught him and gave him a chance to express his creative self. And while they disagreed to agree they got the job done. “I had the pleasure to work on numerous projects with him. His eye for beauty was impeccable. He captured the male and female form perfectly. His resilience and talent behind the lens stood the test of time for over four decades, producing iconic images. His comical youthful vigour I will always remember. I will surely miss our shady banters. Rest well my dear friend. The fashion and entertainment circle has lost a great one...Calvin French the icon behind the lens. You will be missed Calvin French.”

Miss Universe 1999 Wendy Fitzwilliam said French had been her friend for the past 31 years. “We were very close. It was a tough few months. I was away quite a lot in these past few months so I didn’t get to see and hang out with Frenchie like I wanted to, but I did get to see him before he died. It was difficult from the perspective that it was swift but good in a way that it didn’t last long, and we didn’t have to see the withering away of Calvin. So that helped a bit. But it was still shocking to me. You can never be prepared when it is someone you are close to.”

Describing how she knew French over the years, Fitzwilliam said: “He was as witty and fun and beautiful as ever.”

“But I know he is in a much better place, giving St Peter his wicked tongue and fabulous wit and if it is at all possible making heaven a little more glamorous and chic,” she said.

Gary Jordan, filmmaker, photographer and creative director, on social media praised French as his mentor.

“You touched so many lives over the decades, seeking out and giving life to beauty and art that was the human form. I was at my best when we worked together, the lessons and knowledge you bestowed I could never repay...Knowing you sir has made my life more enriched and I wish you well on your journey home. Please don’t throw the camera at any Angels, hello!! ??. Love you bro.”

Producer Lorraine O’Connor also posted a picture of when she last worked with French on a campaign for her soca starlet Nailah Blackman.

“Thank you for always pushing the bar higher, for being a no compromise kinda guy and always striving for excellence.”