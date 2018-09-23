Air Committee, Illusions cage opposition at Soccer 6s

Team Fantasy's captain Travis Joseph on the attack against Red Ants at the Soccer 6 tournament held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

ILLUSIONS and Air Committee were among the top performing teams when the White Oak Soccer 6s Caged Committee Cup, organised by Strictly FX, continued at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training ground in Mucurapo, yesterday.

The six-a-side tournament, which started on Friday, continued yesterday and ends tomorrow. Today is a rest day in the tournament which features 20 teams.

The teams mainly comprise carnival committees including mas bands and party committees, along with radio stations. In two of the results yesterday, Illusions defeated Fantasy 4-2, and Illusions got past Netsix 3-2. Air Committee outlasted Bliss 3-1 and defeated Goal E 8-0. Shad Gobinsingh and Luke Hernandez are the top goal scorers for Illusions and Robert Boyd has been showing goal scoring form for Air Committee.

Some of the other teams competing are Dignitariez, Tribe, Red 96.7 FM, Entice, Harts and Caesar’s Army.

The other sponsors of the tournament are Heineken, Smirnoff Ice, Red Bull, Gatorade, Oasis, Viva, Fruta, Sunshine Snacks, Aberdeen Investments, Digicel, Flavourite and 123 Print Limited.

Adult spectators must pay $40 and children are free.

There is a kids zone including a bouncy castle and football-oriented games for a chance to win prizes.