23 illegal immigrants nabbed in Bon Accord/Crown Point

Twenty-three illegal immigrants were arrested during a joint police/Immigration operation last Wednesday between 11am and 6:30pm in the Crown Point Bon Accord area.

Acting Senior Superintendent Jeffrey George told Newsday Tobago the exercise included members of the CID, Task Force and K9 Unit, officers attached to the Crown Point police station and Customs and Excise and Immigration. The operation labelled “Dave,” was spearheaded by George.

He said one Grenadian, 21 Venezuelans and one Cuban, were picked up in the exercise, 11 of whom were Latinas.

Asked where were the immigrants being kept, George said some (he declined to say how many) were at the Crown Point police station and the rest were being held by Immigration, adding that the women were being housed in a holding cell separately from the men.