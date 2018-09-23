20 graduate from ExporTT programme

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

TWENTY students graduated from a one-year programme which taught various aspects of exporting and commerce.

The students gathered last Friday at the Chamber of Commerce Building in West Moorings to collect their certificates after studying several aspects of the exporting arena over the past year.

Dietrich Guichard, Chief Executive Officer of ExporTT told Newsday that with the volatile state of the energy sector, it is vital for companies to be aware of all angles when engaging in the export arena.

“We see strengthening exports in the non-energy sector as a critical function to make up for some of the shortfall in the energy sector. Improving the firms’ export readiness and competitiveness in the international arena is critical,” Guishard said.

Modules which were studied in the programme included laws affecting the export industry, logistics and advertising through social media.

Graduate Adanna Taylor who is the export manager at HADCO, told Newsday that enlisting in the programme was something that she felt could help her company up its game when it came to exporting regionally and internationally.

“I didn’t see the reason why we wouldn’t want to take part. It would only serve to enhance the capabilities of myself and HADCO,” Taylor said.

“One of the modules dealt with export financing. That was very helpful because I never looked at that part of the export industry. Another one of the modules looked at social media marketing that was helpful as well. It gave us a better idea how to push our brands more to reach customers who we wouldn’t really reach through traditional media,” Taylor said.