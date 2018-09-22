Pres Sando seek third straight SSFL win

Shawn Cooper

PRESENTATION San Fernando will be seeking their third straight win in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) today.

The defending champions and league leaders will travel to St Clair to meet St Mary’s.

Presentation San Fernando have won their previous two games by 3-1 margins at home to Trinity Moka and Carapichaima East respectively.

Despite the full points earned, coach Shawn Cooper is hopeful for an improved display from his team today.

In an interview on Thursday, Cooper said, “We got maximum points (in both games) but I wasn’t pleased with the performance (on Wednesday). The decision-making was, more or less, an issue for me.”

Referring to the venue at Union Hall, Marabella, Cooper noted, “Despite the rough conditions, I think we could have made better decisions during the course of the game. That was my main issue with their performance.”

Asked what decisions he was alluding to, Cooper replied, “The general play. I don’t know if the conditions affected their thoughts. I think the quality of players we had, I thought at times we could have been more positive with our play.”

The Presentation San Fernando tactician said that his squad had a good preparation and they are keen to put their best foot forward this year.

“We had a good pre-season. Generally, we like to gain a momentum and peak at the right time – which is coming down to the end of the season.”

Another key match will be contested at St Augustine with the hosts facing QRC. Both teams share second spot with Naparima – they all have similar points (four) and identical goal difference (plus two).

Naparima will oppose fellow Southerners St Benedict’s at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

Fatima will entertain Trinity East at the Fatima Ground in Mucurapo, and San Juan North are expected to host Bishop’s High.

Carapichaima East and Valencia are both without a point thus far. Carapichaima East are set to face East Mucurapo at the QRC Ground in St Clair while Valencia will travel to Maraval to tackle Trinity North.

St Anthony’s will be on a bye today. All matches will kick off at 3.40 pm.